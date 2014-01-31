* India's Tata Motors Ltd is close to becoming the cheapest stock on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings basis on the BSE benchmark index, Thomson Reuters data shows. * Tata Motors is trading at 8.32 times 12-month forward PE, just marginally away from 8.31 times for Sesa Sterlite , currently the cheapest in the 30-member BSE index. * Tata Motors shares have fallen 9.3 percent since the end of November, compared with a 2.2 percent gain in Sesa and a 1.4 percent fall in the BSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)