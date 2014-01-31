* USD/INR trading at 62.47/48 compared with its close of 62.56/57, but off the session low of 62.35 on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil firms. * Losses in the dollar against other Asian currencies, however, preventing further gains in the pair. * Traders say exporters, particularly a large technology firm, spotted selling the greenback, also limiting further gains. * Most Asian markets are shut for the Lunar new year holiday which may keep volumes tepid, dealers say. * Domestic shares trading up just 0.2 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)