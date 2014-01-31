* Indian government bonds at one-month lows as traders fear auction may partly devolve on poor demand. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was last at 8.86 percent, up 4 basis points. It rose to 8.88 percent, its highest level since December. * "The auction demand does not seem good and the market is talking about some devolvement or cancellation," says a senior dealer. * April-December fiscal deficit numbers will give a sense of the fiscal tightening task ahead for Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the Jan-March quarter to meet his 4.8 percent deficit aim. * India will release the first revised GDP data for the fiscal year that ended in March 2013 at 1200 GMT with provisional data showing the economy grew at 5 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)