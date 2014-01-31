* USD/INR trading at 62.57/58 compared with its previous close of 62.56/57 on the back of month-end dollar demand from importers, particularly oil companies. * Traders say dollar sales from exporters dry up in late afternoon trade, helping the pair recover from the session low of 62.35. * Domestic shares trading up just 0.1 percent and fail to prevent the pair from rising. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)