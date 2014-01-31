* Indian government bonds and rupee are likely to closely track emerging markets developments following the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to taper stimulus. * Bonds will closely track rupee moves with yields having potential to fall to 8.70 percent if the rupee continues to show stability. * Advance GDP forecast for the current fiscal year will be watched with the government expecting 5 percent growth while private economists expect the numbers to come in below that. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Mon: India mobile spectrum sale begins January Manufacturing PMI (0500GMT) * Wed: Services PMI (0500GMT) Weekly currency in circulation and reserve money data * Fri: Govt to release advance GDP data for current fiscal year Weekly foreign exchange reserves data (1130GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)