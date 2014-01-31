Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) Pty Ltd, SPI Networks Pty Ltd,

SPI Electricity Pty Ltd, SPI PowerNet Pty Ltd,

SPI Australia Finance Pty Ltd

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.0 pct

Spread 110.2bp

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 143.1bp

Over the August 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & UBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Australia

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1030143447

