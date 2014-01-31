BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower SPI Electricity & Gas Australia Holdings Pty Ltd
Guarantor SPI Networks (Gas) Pty Ltd, SPI Networks Pty Ltd,
SPI Electricity Pty Ltd, SPI PowerNet Pty Ltd,
SPI Australia Finance Pty Ltd
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2024
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.0 pct
Spread 110.2bp
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 143.1bp
Over the August 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & UBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Australia
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1030143447
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A power outage triggered by a fire in a utility substation blacked out much of San Francisco on Friday, paralyzing the city's technology and finance center, halting its famed cable cars and shuttering major retailers.