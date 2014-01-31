BANGALORE, Jan 31 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40700 ICS-201(B22mm) 41400 ICS-102(B22mm) 31500 ICS-103(23mm) 34600 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 42400 ICS-105(26mm) 40100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40700 ICS-105(27mm) 42900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40900 ICS-105MMA(27) 41300 ICS-105PHR(28) 43500 ICS-105(28mm) 42000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42300 ICS-105(29mm) 42400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42700 ICS-105(30mm) 42900 ICS-105(31mm) 43400 ICS-106(32mm) 44100 ICS-107(34mm) 64000