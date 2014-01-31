BRIEF-Gensource reports strategy for third party project funding
* Gensource announces strategy for third party project funding & termination of Yancoal off take agreement
Jan 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday(30 Jan).
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 10.5 billion yen
Maturity Date February 17, 2017
Coupon 0.69 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.69 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OS
Payment Date February 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Tokyo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Japan
