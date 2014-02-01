Nagpur, Feb 1 Barring a fall in sunflower refined oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled sunflower refined oil prices down. Easy condition on international edible oil market also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further here on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Good rally on international soymeal market also boosted prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. Between 7,000 and 10,000 soyabean bags reported for auction in all over Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-38,000 27,400-37,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-38,100 27,500-37,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,600-36,000 35,600-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 26,100-36,900 Amravati 500 26,900-37,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 26,600-37,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 500 26,200-37,300 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,200, Malkapur - 37,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,900, Washim - 37,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,400-4,800 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,600-6,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,550-2,462 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 678 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 638 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,380 1,380 Sunflower oil refined 800 810 Linseed oil 870 870 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,880 1,880 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined 662 662 Cottonseed solvent 642 642 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined oil 661 661 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 685 685 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 682 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 690, Baramati - 692, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 688, Solapur - 690, Supa - 690, Sangli - 693. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,900-34,500 33,700-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300 Akola -34,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,000, Latur - 34,500, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 10.1 degree Celsius (50.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 75 per cent, lowest - 25 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *