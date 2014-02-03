* Indian government bond yields seen opening lower around 8.75/76 percent compared with the close of 8.77 percent on Monday. * "Yields may open lower and consolidate a bit in the afternoon. Range for the day is seen between 8.72-77," says a dealer. * Traders are keeping a close track on rupee moves, which is likely to be the main near-term trigger. * Also, India will release January Manufacturing PMI at 0500 GMT. * The Indian state of Rajasthan has barred foreign direct investment in supermarkets. * The United States should be more aware of how its policies affect the rest of the world, India's central bank chief said on Friday, a day after complaining that global monetary policy coordination had broken down. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose with benchmark yields falling to their lowest level in over two months while oil prices fell on Friday on lingering troubles in emerging market economies.