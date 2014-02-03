Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Indian government bond yields seen opening lower around 8.75/76 percent compared with the close of 8.77 percent on Monday. * "Yields may open lower and consolidate a bit in the afternoon. Range for the day is seen between 8.72-77," says a dealer. * Traders are keeping a close track on rupee moves, which is likely to be the main near-term trigger. * Also, India will release January Manufacturing PMI at 0500 GMT. * The Indian state of Rajasthan has barred foreign direct investment in supermarkets. * The United States should be more aware of how its policies affect the rest of the world, India's central bank chief said on Friday, a day after complaining that global monetary policy coordination had broken down. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose with benchmark yields falling to their lowest level in over two months while oil prices fell on Friday on lingering troubles in emerging market economies.
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M