* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.60/62 versus its Friday close of 62.68/69, dealers say. * Traders say will closely watch domestic shares, RBI intervention if any and India's January Manufacturing PMI due later in the day for further cues. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $104.2 million on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.51 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.43 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.50/53 in the offshore NDF market * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.01 percent. * Other Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Indian state of Rajasthan has barred foreign direct investment in supermarkets, an ominous sign for global retailers. * The United States should be more aware of how its policies affect the rest of the world, India's central bank chief said on Friday, a day after complaining that global monetary policy coordination had broken down. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)