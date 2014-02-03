* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.51
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
down 0.43 percent.
* Asian shares were slowly giving ground on Monday as strains in
emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing
pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro to
10-week lows.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $104.2 million on
Friday, provisional exchange data shows.
* Also on watch, India will release January Manufacturing PMI at
0500 GMT.
* The United States should be more aware of how its policies
affect the rest of the world, India's central bank chief said on
Friday, a day after complaining that global monetary policy
coordination had broken down.
* India revised down its economic growth for the fiscal year
2012/13 to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent earlier, government data
showed on Friday, on lower than provisionally estimated output
in the farm and manufacturing sectors.
* Retail companies' shares on watch after the Indian state of
Rajasthan barred foreign direct investment in supermarkets.
