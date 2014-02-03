* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.51 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 0.43 percent. * Asian shares were slowly giving ground on Monday as strains in emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro to 10-week lows. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $104.2 million on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Also on watch, India will release January Manufacturing PMI at 0500 GMT. * The United States should be more aware of how its policies affect the rest of the world, India's central bank chief said on Friday, a day after complaining that global monetary policy coordination had broken down. * India revised down its economic growth for the fiscal year 2012/13 to 4.5 percent from 5.0 percent earlier, government data showed on Friday, on lower than provisionally estimated output in the farm and manufacturing sectors. * Retail companies' shares on watch after the Indian state of Rajasthan barred foreign direct investment in supermarkets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)