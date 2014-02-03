* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 2 basis points at 8.75 percent, tracking a fall in U.S. treasury yields. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose with benchmark yields falling to their lowest level in over two months, while oil prices fell on Friday on lingering troubles in emerging market economies. * Traders expect yields to stay in a 8.72 to 8.78 percent band during the day. * The movements in the rupee will be watched for cues during the day, while the HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI due around 0500 GMT will also be monitored. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)