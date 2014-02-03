* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.42 percent, while
the NSE index is down 0.43 percent, heading for their
sixth day of falls in seven.
* Asian shares were slowly giving ground on Monday as strains in
emerging markets show little sign of abating, while growing
pressure for another policy easing in Europe shoved the euro to
10-week lows.
* Blue chips fall on continued worries about emerging markets
risk aversion. ICICI Bank falls 1.3 percent while ITC
Ltd is down 0.6 percent.
* Telecom shares fall ahead of mobile spectrum auction. Bharti
Airtel Ltd falls 2.5 percent while Idea Cellular Ltd
loses 1.7 percent.
* Also weighing on the sentiment, Overseas investors sold Indian
shares worth $104.2 million on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* On watch, India's January Manufacturing PMI due at 0500 GMT.
* However, Lupin Ltd gains 2 percent ahead of its
December-quarter results later in the day.