* United Spirits Ltd shares rise 2.9 percent after Relay B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Diageo Plc , increased its stake in the company to 28.77 percent from 26.37 percent on Friday, exchange data showed. * Relay B.V. bought 3.5 million shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange, whereas Oppenheimer Funds Inc sold 3.64 million shares via block deals on Friday, BSE data shows. * Diageo completed its takeover of United Spirits in July, almost eight months after the companies announced the deal because of legal and regulatory difficulties. * In December, a regional Indian court ordered the annulment of the sale of United Spirits to Diageo, dealing another blow to a transaction beset by complications, though Diageo said it would appeal the decision. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com)