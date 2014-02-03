* USD/INR turns marginally higher as state-run banks seen buying dollar likely to meet defence needs, foreign banks cover ahead of RBI's reference rate setting. * "There was some initial front-running on the mobile auction payment-related inflows that are expected in the next few days. However, subsequently dollar demand rose," says dealer. * The pair at 62.69/70 versus its close of 62.68/69, after easing to 62.5625 in early session, technical resistance seen at 62.70. * The index of the dollar versus six majors currencies trading down 0.11 percent. * Local shares down 0.8 pct. * The euro licked its wounds near a 10-week low against the dollar on Monday after soft euro zone inflation data rekindled speculation the European Central Bank may ease policy to stave off deflation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)