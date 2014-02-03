* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.92 percent to its
lowest level since Nov. 22, while the NSE index is down
0.91 percent, heading for a sixth day of falls in seven.
* Blue chips extend falls on continued worries about emerging
markets. ICICI Bank falls 2.2 percent while Tata
Motors Ltd is down 2.7 percent.
* Telecom shares fall ahead of the mobile spectrum auction.
Bharti Airtel Ltd falls 3 percent while Idea Cellular
Ltd drops 0.5 percent.
* Also weighing on sentiment, overseas investors sold Indian
shares worth $104.2 million on Friday, provisional exchange data
shows.