* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.92 percent to its lowest level since Nov. 22, while the NSE index is down 0.91 percent, heading for a sixth day of falls in seven. * Blue chips extend falls on continued worries about emerging markets. ICICI Bank falls 2.2 percent while Tata Motors Ltd is down 2.7 percent. * Telecom shares fall ahead of the mobile spectrum auction. Bharti Airtel Ltd falls 3 percent while Idea Cellular Ltd drops 0.5 percent. * Also weighing on sentiment, overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $104.2 million on Friday, provisional exchange data shows.