* Profits of Swiss cement company Holcim's Indian
units, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements, may lag
consensus estimates when they report their October-December
quarter results on Thursday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's
SmartEstimates shows.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ambuja Cements to
report a profit of 1.97 billion rupees ($31.44 million) for the
quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.05 billion
rupees.
* ACC is expected to post a profit of 1.84 billion rupees
compared with a consensus mean estimate of 1.91 billion rupees.
($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees)
* ACC is down 0.91 percent while Ambuja Cements falls 0.6
percent.
