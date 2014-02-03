* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at 8.77 percent with traders closely monitoring the rupee's moves for cues. * USD/INR trading slightly stronger with state-run banks buying the greenback mostly for defence payments. * The 10-year paper is expected to hold in a 8.72-8.78 percent range during the session. * Bond yields had dropped further earlier, tracking a fall in U.S. yields and as slight bullishness continued after the full sale of 140 billion rupees of bonds at the auction on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)