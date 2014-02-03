* USD/INR oscillating around 62.70 handle; pair at 62.72/73 versus Friday close of 62.68/69, after easing to 62.5625 early in session. * Some talk of front-running on likely mobile spectrum inflows with the auction having begun on Monday, says dealers. * Dealers say no major flows in market. * India's leading mobile phone operators as well as aspiring new entrant Reliance Industries have applied to bid in what will be the government's third attempt at auctioning off some radio frequencies in the hope of raising billions of dollars in much-needed revenue for state coffers. * The index of the dollar versus six majors currencies trading down 0.16 percent. * Local shares down 1.4 pct. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)