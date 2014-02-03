(Corrects typo in second name Khandelwal in third bullet point) * India's steelmakers fall on weak China's factory Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) numbers, which edged down to 50.5 in January from December's 51, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. * Shares of JSW Steel down 6.6 percent, Tata Steel falls 3.7 percent, Jindal Steel down 2.7 percent and Steel Authority of India down 2.6 percent. * "Steel stocks are facing strong headwinds from increasingly poor Chinese data that is making market participants question the demand outlook for metal stocks. Since these stocks had rallied between 30 to 80 percent in the last 6 months, there is a rush to book profits," said Varun Khandelwal, fund manager, Bullero Capital Pvt Ltd. * However, traders feel the fall would be limited from hereon on value buying. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com)