BANGALORE, Feb 03 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39900 ICS-201(B22mm) 40400 ICS-102(B22mm) 31200 ICS-103(23mm) 34500 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 42600 ICS-105(26mm) 39900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 40500 ICS-105(27mm) 43000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40700 ICS-105MMA(27) 41100 ICS-105PHR(28) 43600 ICS-105(28mm) 41800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 42000 ICS-105(29mm) 42200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42400 ICS-105(30mm) 42700 ICS-105(31mm) 43100 ICS-106(32mm) 43700 ICS-107(34mm) 64000