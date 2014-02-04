* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 1.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 1.55 percent * Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday though the dollar regained some footing, after disappointing U.S. manufacturing data cast a pall over Wall Street and gave investors little reason to hope for stability in emerging markets after their recent rout. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $117.40 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * Earnings on Tuesday: Jubilant Foodworks, Bharat Forge * On watch, India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, will be in Delhi to attend the financial stability development council meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. IST. * Emerging markets were facing headwinds going into 2014, but January's rout surprised even the gloomiest of investors, with big declines in stocks, bonds, and currencies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)