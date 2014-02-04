* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.71/72 percent compared with its close of 8.73 percent on Tuesday on the back of a drop in U.S. Treasuries yields. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels since the beginning of November on Monday after a report showed that U.S. manufacturing grew at a substantially slower pace in January. * Traders keeping a close track on rupee moves, which is likely to be the main near-term trigger. * U.S. oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market, while Brent crude's decline was limited by rising heating oil prices as a snowstorm swept across the U.S. Northeast * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7. * India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, will be in New Delhi to attend the financial stability development council meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT). (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)