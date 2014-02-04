* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening lower around 8.71/72 percent compared with its close of
8.73 percent on Tuesday on the back of a drop in U.S. Treasuries
yields.
* U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels since the
beginning of November on Monday after a report showed that U.S.
manufacturing grew at a substantially slower pace in January.
* Traders keeping a close track on rupee moves, which
is likely to be the main near-term trigger.
* U.S. oil futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by
weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market, while Brent
crude's decline was limited by rising heating oil prices as a
snowstorm swept across the U.S. Northeast
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7.
* India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, will be in New
Delhi to attend the financial stability development council
meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. IST (0530 GMT).
