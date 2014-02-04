* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.60 versus its close of 62.56/57 on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global shares. * "Range for the day is seen between 62.50 to 63. Above 63 we can expect some exporter selling and potential RBI intervention," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.16 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.74/62.84 in the offshore NDF market. * The yen hovered at two-month highs against the euro and dollar early on Tuesday, having powered higher as a selloff in risk assets forced investors to cover bearish positions in the low-yielding Japanese currency. * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 1.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index down 1.55 percent * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $117.40 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, will be in Delhi to attend the financial stability development council meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)