* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.60 versus its close
of 62.56/57 on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global shares.
* "Range for the day is seen between 62.50 to 63. Above 63 we
can expect some exporter selling and potential RBI
intervention," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback
Forex.
* The dollar's index against six major currencies
currently up 0.16 percent.
* USD/INR seen trading at 62.74/62.84 in the offshore NDF
market.
* The yen hovered at two-month highs against the euro and
dollar early on Tuesday, having powered higher as a selloff in
risk assets forced investors to cover bearish positions in the
low-yielding Japanese currency.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 1.1
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
down 1.55 percent
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $117.40 million on
Monday, provisional exchange data shows.
* India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, will be in
Delhi to attend the financial stability development council
meeting, which begins at 11 a.m. IST.
