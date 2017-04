* USD/INR trading at 62.72, up from Monday's close of 62.56/57, after hitting as high as 62.83 earlier. * Emerging markets are under pressure after data showing U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply raises risk aversion. The dollar index up 0.15 percent against a basket of six major currencies. * "Probable RBI intervention and exporter selling may come above 63. Already some people are looking to sell above 62.80 levels," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * India's benchmark BSE index falls 1 percent, hitting its lowest intraday level since Oct. 9 * Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth a net $117.40 million on Monday, provisional exchange data shows, after selling a net $523 million in the previous six sessions. * Overseas funds sold a net $33.75 million in debt on Monday, the data showed. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)