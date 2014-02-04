* India's benchmark BSE index is down as much as 1.03 percent, while the NSE index falls 1 percent, with both indexes falling to their lowest since Oct. 9 and below their respective 200 day moving averages for the first time since then. * Disappointing U.S. manufacturing data is seen exacerbating concerns in a market already worried by U.S. Fed's decision to taper asset purchases. * Index heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services is down 2 percent and Infosys Ltd falls 1.3 percent on concerns about weakness in core U.S. market. * Other blue chips including ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and ONGC Ltd all down more than 1 percent. (himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreute rs.com)