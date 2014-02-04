* India's benchmark BSE index is down as much as 1.03
percent, while the NSE index falls 1 percent, with both
indexes falling to their lowest since Oct. 9 and below their
respective 200 day moving averages for the first time since
then.
* Disappointing U.S. manufacturing data is seen exacerbating
concerns in a market already worried by U.S. Fed's decision to
taper asset purchases.
* Index heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services is down
2 percent and Infosys Ltd falls 1.3 percent on
concerns about weakness in core U.S. market.
* Other blue chips including ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank
Ltd and ONGC Ltd all down more than 1
percent.
