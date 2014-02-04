* Foreign investors have sold a net $1.7 billion worth of Indian
shares and debt over the previous seven sessions to Monday,
according to preliminary exchange and regulatory data.
* Net sales in shares was $640 million, while in debt it was
$1.1 billion.
* Foreign institutional investors have turned net sellers of
Indian shares for 2014, after buying $20 billion worth of stocks
last year.
* Indian shares fall more than 1 percent each to their lowest
since Oct. 9.
* Falls track lower emerging markets, as disappointing U.S.
manufacturing data is seen exacerbating concerns at an already
uncertain time due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
further taper asset purchases.
