* Foreign investors have sold a net $1.7 billion worth of Indian shares and debt over the previous seven sessions to Monday, according to preliminary exchange and regulatory data. * Net sales in shares was $640 million, while in debt it was $1.1 billion. * Foreign institutional investors have turned net sellers of Indian shares for 2014, after buying $20 billion worth of stocks last year. * Indian shares fall more than 1 percent each to their lowest since Oct. 9. * Falls track lower emerging markets, as disappointing U.S. manufacturing data is seen exacerbating concerns at an already uncertain time due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to further taper asset purchases.