* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.71 percent from its previous close of 8.73
percent.
* Bonds benefiting from a safe-haven bid as risk aversion grows
in emerging markets after data showed U.S. manufacturing
activity slowed sharply.
* Indian yields also tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields to
their lowest levels since early November.
* U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by
weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market.
* Traders closely tracking rupee moves, which is
trading at 62.71 to a dollar, slightly down from its 62.56/57
close.
