* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.71 percent from its previous close of 8.73 percent. * Bonds benefiting from a safe-haven bid as risk aversion grows in emerging markets after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed sharply. * Indian yields also tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest levels since early November. * U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Monday, pressured by weak U.S. factory data and a sinking stock market. * Traders closely tracking rupee moves, which is trading at 62.71 to a dollar, slightly down from its 62.56/57 close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)