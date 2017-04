* USD/INR keeping gains though off highs, at 62.71/72, 62.83 intraday high. The pair closed at 62.56/57 on Monday. * Dealers citing foreign banks selling dollars which is being speculated for mobile operators bringing in funds to pay for likely mobile spectrum auction allotment. * Government received $7 billion worth of total bids on Monday, the first day of bidding and looked set to top its minimum target of raising $1.8 billion initially. * However, oil bids and strong USD again pushing the pair up. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)