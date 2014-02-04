* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading
down 4 basis points at 8.69 percent, its lowest since Jan. 24 as
investors draw comfort from the fact that debt supply for the
year is nearly over.
* The government will sell the last tranche of the 100 billion
rupees ($1.60 billion) bonds on Friday, provided it does not
decide to conduct the 150-billion-rupee bond auction which was
deferred earlier this year.
* Traders say they expect the government to stay away from
issuing any more bonds as higher receipts from the small savings
schemes are likely to compensate for the deferred sale.
* The 10-year bond will, however, see some resistance around
8.65 percent, dealers say, predicting a 8.65 to 8.80 percent
range in the near-term.
($1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)