* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 4 basis points at 8.69 percent, its lowest since Jan. 24 as investors draw comfort from the fact that debt supply for the year is nearly over. * The government will sell the last tranche of the 100 billion rupees ($1.60 billion) bonds on Friday, provided it does not decide to conduct the 150-billion-rupee bond auction which was deferred earlier this year. * Traders say they expect the government to stay away from issuing any more bonds as higher receipts from the small savings schemes are likely to compensate for the deferred sale. * The 10-year bond will, however, see some resistance around 8.65 percent, dealers say, predicting a 8.65 to 8.80 percent range in the near-term. ($1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)