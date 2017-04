* Shares of Tata Motors Ltd gain 2.6 percent after India's top auto maker launches two small cars - the Bolt hatchback and Zest entry-level sedan - its first new models in four years on Monday. * Traders say the new models, along with buoyant sales at luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, are driving optimism, while valuations are seen cheap. * Tata Motors on Monday turned the cheapest stock on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings basis on the BSE benchmark index , Thomson Reuters data shows. * Tata Motors is trading at 7.75 times of its 12-month forward earning estimates compared to BSE index P/E of 13.63 times. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)