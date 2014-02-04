Feb 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 208 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date February 22, 2017

Coupon 9.25 pct

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Yield 9.4756 pct

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DAIWA

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1029239792

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)