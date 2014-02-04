Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Cargill Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 15, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.681

Reoffer price 99.681

Yield 2.54 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, BNP Paribas & Citi

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1031019562

