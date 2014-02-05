BRIEF-Axis Bank March-qtr profit down about 43 pct
* March quarter interest earned 111.68 billion rupees versus 108.99 billion rupees year ago
* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.38/43 versus its close of 62.5250/5350 on Wednesday, tracking strength in other Asian currencies. * "U.S. jobs report on Friday is the next big data point to watch, before that I don't see any significant activity," a dealer said. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.04 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.37/39 in the offshore NDF market * The yen got off to a weak start in Asia on Wednesday having retreated from multi-month highs as emerging markets stabilised and stocks rebounded. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.2 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are down 0.4 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $196.3 million on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Also on watch, India Services PMI due 1030-1130 IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter interest earned 111.68 billion rupees versus 108.99 billion rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 26 Essar Oil, Iran's key Indian client, doubled oil imports from Iran in 2016/17 to about 239,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it stepped up shipments after sanctions against the Persian Gulf nation were lifted, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar shipped in about 91,000 bpd of oil from Iran last month, a decline of about 63 percent from February, the data showed, as it div