* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.38/43 versus its close of 62.5250/5350 on Wednesday, tracking strength in other Asian currencies. * "U.S. jobs report on Friday is the next big data point to watch, before that I don't see any significant activity," a dealer said. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.04 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.37/39 in the offshore NDF market * The yen got off to a weak start in Asia on Wednesday having retreated from multi-month highs as emerging markets stabilised and stocks rebounded. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.2 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are down 0.4 percent. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth $196.3 million on Tuesday, provisional exchange data shows. * Also on watch, India Services PMI due 1030-1130 IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)