* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening lower around 8.67 percent compared with its previous
close of 8.68 percent on the back of expected strength in rupee.
* "Range for the day is seen between 8.65 and 8.71, but U.S.
yields and profit booking ahead of auction supply can lead to
upward pressure on yields later in the day" a dealer said.
* Treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on Tuesday as
pressure on stocks and emerging market assets eased, reducing
safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
* Brent oil settled at a three-month low on Tuesday, pressured
by the downturn in emerging markets, boosted by continued demand
for heating fuels and the expectation of a large draw from
storage at the benchmark's delivery point.
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's
central bank said.
* Also on watch, India Services PMI due 1030-1130 IST.
