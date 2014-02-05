* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.67 percent compared with its previous close of 8.68 percent on the back of expected strength in rupee. * "Range for the day is seen between 8.65 and 8.71, but U.S. yields and profit booking ahead of auction supply can lead to upward pressure on yields later in the day" a dealer said. * Treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on Tuesday as pressure on stocks and emerging market assets eased, reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. * Brent oil settled at a three-month low on Tuesday, pressured by the downturn in emerging markets, boosted by continued demand for heating fuels and the expectation of a large draw from storage at the benchmark's delivery point. * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. * Also on watch, India Services PMI due 1030-1130 IST. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)