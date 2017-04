* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 1 basis point at 8.67 percent, tracking early gains in the rupee but foreign fund flows will be watched for cues. * U.S. yields retreat from recent lows, exerting some upward pressure on domestic bond yields. * Traders awaiting the U.S. jobs data on Friday for near-term direction. * Brent oil settled at a three-month low on Tuesday, pressured by the downturn in emerging markets, while U.S. crude ended higher, boosted by continued demand for heating fuels and the expectation of a large draw from storage at the benchmark's delivery point. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)