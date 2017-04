* India's NSE index February put option with a 5,850 strike saw the highest increase in positions across contracts on Tuesday, according to exchange data. * 5,850 strike February put's outstanding positions rose by 1.75 million shares to 1.87 million shares on Tuesday. * The strike price compared with the spot NSE's 6,000.90 point close on Tuesday. * The strike price is puzzling traders given that investments in options are typically done in 100 point increments. * India's NSE index was down 0.46 percent at 5,973.10 at 0541 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)