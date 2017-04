* Some technical indicators and positioning in derivatives point to a potential rebound in India's NSE index, which as of Tuesday had fallen 5.4 percent since its record closing high on Jan. 23. * The biggest number of open interest February contracts are at 6,000 puts, suggesting investors expect that to be a strong support level. * Technically, the NSE is trading just above the daily relative strength index (RSI) of 30, which has been a strong support level since August. * The NSE is also seeing strong support at 5,955.82, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement on the rise from the Aug. 28 close of 5,285 to the Dec. 9 close of 6,363.90. (savio.shetty@thomsonreuters.com / savio.shetty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)