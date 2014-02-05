* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 3 basis points at 8.71 percent, tracking an uptick in U.S. yields on Tuesday and rise in global crude oil prices on Wednesday. * U.S. treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on Tuesday as pressure on stocks and emerging market assets eased, reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt. * Brent crude rose above $106 a barrel pulled higher by gains in U.S. benchmark oil after industry data showed a drop in inventories at the WTI contract's delivery point. * Traders however awaiting the U.S. jobs data on Friday for near-term direction. The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.60 to 8.80 percent range until then. * Dealers will continue to monitor the movements in the rupee for direction during the day, they say. Rupee trading off the day's highs at 62.43 per dollar but still stronger on the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)