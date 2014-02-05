GREATER NOIDA, India Feb 5 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
will start selling its resurrected Datsun brand in
India next month, picking the world's sixth-largest auto market
to debut the car targeted at emerging economies.
The Datsun Go hatchback is expected to cost less than
400,000 rupees ($6,400), competing with inexpensive cars from
Indian car market leader Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Hyundai
Motor Co.
"Our plan is to launch Datsun Go in India in the second half
of March," Nissan Motor's Corporate Vice President Vincent
Cobee, who heads the Datsun business unit, told Reuters on
Wednesday on the sidelines of the Indian auto show.
The Datsun Go will go on sale in Indonesia sometime in the
spring this year, Cobee said, and then in Russia and South
Africa before the end of the year.
Almost three decades after retiring the Datsun, Nissan said
in 2012 that it would relaunch the brand.
Car sales in India are set to fall in the fiscal year to
March, in what will be the second straight annual decline as
slower economic growth and inflation keeps buyers at bay.
($1 = 62.6175 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Writing by Devidutta
Tripathy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)