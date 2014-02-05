* USD/INR being kept in range in the tug between oil dollar demand and inflows. * The pair is at 62.48/49 versus its previous close of 62.5250/5350, having traded in a 62.35-62.5225 band in the session. * "We are now seeing oil demand spread through the month. Due to that, I do not see much upside to the rupee beyond 62. I am expecting a 62-63 broad band," says a senior dealer with a private bank. * Traders expect the market to remain rangebound ahead of the U.S. jobs data on Friday which is the next key trigger point for markets. * Domestic shares 0.1 percent higher, oscillating between positive and negative. * Mobile spectrum auction continuing for the third day with fierce bidding seen in the 900 Mhz band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)