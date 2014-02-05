* USD/INR being kept in range in the tug between oil
dollar demand and inflows.
* The pair is at 62.48/49 versus its previous close of
62.5250/5350, having traded in a 62.35-62.5225 band in the
session.
* "We are now seeing oil demand spread through the month. Due to
that, I do not see much upside to the rupee beyond 62. I am
expecting a 62-63 broad band," says a senior dealer with a
private bank.
* Traders expect the market to remain rangebound ahead of the
U.S. jobs data on Friday which is the next key trigger point for
markets.
* Domestic shares 0.1 percent higher, oscillating
between positive and negative.
* Mobile spectrum auction continuing for the third day with
fierce bidding seen in the 900 Mhz band.
