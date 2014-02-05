Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2.5bp

Issue price 100.023

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 2bp

Payment Date February 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.65 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0484565709

