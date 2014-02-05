BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
Feb 05(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 55 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 3, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 88.952
Payment Date February 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct ( Selling 1.625 pct and
M&U 0.25 pct)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 500 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0877809375
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc sees IPO of 10.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $20.50 and $21.50 per share - SEC filing Further company coverage: [KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc]