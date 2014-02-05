BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Urenco Finance
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 15, 2021
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.873
Reoffer price 99.873
Yield 2.52 pct
Spread 113 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date February 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi and HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc sees IPO of 10.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $20.50 and $21.50 per share - SEC filing Further company coverage: [KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc]