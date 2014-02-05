Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Urenco Finance

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 15, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.873

Reoffer price 99.873

Yield 2.52 pct

Spread 113 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi and HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

