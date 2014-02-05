BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr
* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21
Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 107.656
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 4.45 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0541909213
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc sees IPO of 10.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $20.50 and $21.50 per share - SEC filing Further company coverage: [KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc]