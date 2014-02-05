Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2018
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.882
Reoffer yield 0.655 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps, equivalent to 26.3bp
Over OBL 165
Payment Date February 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A1R07W1
