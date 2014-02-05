Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 12, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.419
Reoffer price 99.419
Yield 2.5 pct
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 185.7bp
Over the 1 pct February 2019 OBL #168
Payment Date February 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Citi, Morgan Stanley
and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Italian
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
