BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Stock Yards Bancorp reports first quarter 2017 net income up 10 pct to $10.8 million or $0.47 per diluted share
Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance
Guarantor Financial indemnity from the United Kingdom
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date February 13, 2017
Coupon 3 Month LIBOR + 1bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 Month LIBOR + 1bp
Payment Date February 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America and J.P. Morgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN US64127WAN39
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.