* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening lower around 8.69 percent compared with its Wednesday's
close of 8.71 percent after India's central bank conducted a
much-awaited government bond switch, dealers say.
* "Bond witch is really bullish for bonds, and range for the
benchmark 10-year bond is seen between 8.65-8.70 percent for the
day." a dealer said.
* The Reserve Bank of India bought back securities worth 270
billion rupees ($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16
fiscal years and selling equivalent amount of longer tenure
securities last week with an institutional investor, the central
bank said on Wednesday.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday on caution before
Friday's highly anticipated payrolls number, which could pause a
rally that has sent yields to their lowest levels since early
November, if jobs growth comes in strong.
* Sight now set on the U.S. jobs data on Friday which will be
the next key trigger for global markets.
* Traders are also closely monitoring movements in the rupee and
await the cut-off at the current fiscal year's last debt sale on
Friday.
* India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's
central bank said.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)