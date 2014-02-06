* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.69 percent compared with its Wednesday's close of 8.71 percent after India's central bank conducted a much-awaited government bond switch, dealers say. * "Bond witch is really bullish for bonds, and range for the benchmark 10-year bond is seen between 8.65-8.70 percent for the day." a dealer said. * The Reserve Bank of India bought back securities worth 270 billion rupees ($4.3 billion) maturing in 2014-15 and 2015-16 fiscal years and selling equivalent amount of longer tenure securities last week with an institutional investor, the central bank said on Wednesday. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday on caution before Friday's highly anticipated payrolls number, which could pause a rally that has sent yields to their lowest levels since early November, if jobs growth comes in strong. * Sight now set on the U.S. jobs data on Friday which will be the next key trigger for global markets. * Traders are also closely monitoring movements in the rupee and await the cut-off at the current fiscal year's last debt sale on Friday. * India to sell 100 billion rupees of bonds on Feb. 7, India's central bank said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)